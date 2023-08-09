US sanctions 3 Mexicans allegedly tied to the fentanyl trade

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned three Mexican citizens for alleged involvement in the production and trafficking of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. It was the second round of sanctions in as many months against leading traffickers from the Sinaloa drug cartel. The three men sanctioned all worked in the border city of Tijuana. They include one man known as “The Anthrax Monkey,” whose decades-long career includes breaking out of prison. The three allegedly moved huge amounts of synthetic opioid fentanyl into the the United States.

