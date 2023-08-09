Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man accused of making violent threats against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities say. The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. as special agents tried to serve a warrant on the home of Craig Deleeuw Robertson in Provo, south of Salt Lake City. Biden is scheduled to fly to Utah late Wednesday. The shooting is under review by the FBI. Court documents allege Robertson referenced a presidential assassination and also allege threats against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SAM METZ Associated Press

