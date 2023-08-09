Skip to Content
Warlocks motorcycle club member convicted in death of associate whose body was left in crypt

Published 6:11 AM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A member of an outlaw motorcycle club accused of killing an associate member and leaving his body in a crypt at a Philadelphia cemetery has been convicted of murder and other charges. Michael DiMauro faces a potential term of life without parole when sentenced this month. Prosecutors say DiMauro shot 33-year-old David Rossillo Jr. four times in Mount Moriah Cemetery in December 2017 and dragged him to the crypt using a car. Rossillo’s body was found nearly three years later as authorities searched for another Warlocks associate who had disappeared. The missing man’s body was also found in the crypt.

