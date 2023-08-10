China accuses US of trying to block its development and demands that technology curbs be repealed
By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer
BEIJING (AP) — China has accused Washington of trying to block its development after President Joe Biden stepped up a feud over technology and security by tightening controls on U.S. investments that might help Beijing develop its military. The Foreign Ministry accused the Biden administration of pursuing “technology hegemony” and demanded Washington “immediately revoke its erroneous decision.” It warned that the latest restrictions in a spreading conflict over Beijing’s industrial development would hurt global supply chains. Biden’s order targets advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence. The order adds to restrictions that limit Chinese access to U.S. processor chips.