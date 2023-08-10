Chinese-Australian journalist jailed in China on spying charges describes harsh conditions

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese-Australian journalist who worked for China’s state broadcaster and was convicted on murky espionage charges has spoken out about the harsh conditions of her detention. Cheng Lei has been held for three years, and although found guilty on national security charges at a closed-door trial last year, has yet to be sentenced. She said in a statement conveyed to an Australian diplomat that she is only allowed to stand in the sunlight for 10 hours a year, hasn’t seen a tree since she was detained, and deeply misses her daughter and son, now entering high school. Cheng moved with her family to Australia at age 10. She returned to China to work for state broadcaster CCTV.

