Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh sparks alarm after 364 people die this year and infections rise

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is recording a higher number of casualties and infections from dengue as more than 360 people have died this year and infections of the mosquito-borne illness rise. Experts say August could be deadlier, due to intermittent rains when mosquitoes grow in stagnant waters near where people live. Authorities say the death toll from the dengue outbreak in Bangladesh reached 364, while 78,028 people have been infected since January this year. The government has deployed mobile courts to monitor any violations and arranged extra beds to treat people. But many residents say the government’s response has been inadequate. Dengue causes flu-like symptoms that most people recover from, but can rapidly cause internal bleeding, organ failure and even death.

