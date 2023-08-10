Hong Kong police arrest 10 people accused of supporting overseas activists after 2019 protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested 10 people on suspicion of endangering national security through their alleged involvement with a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in 2019 pro-democracy protests. Police said Thursday the 10 people were suspected of conspiring to collude with the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund to receive overseas donations. They were alleged to have provided financial support to people who fled Hong Kong or organizations that called for sanctions against the city. Last year, the fund’s former trustees, including Roman Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen, were arrested under the tough law. The operation escalates a crackdown on dissidents in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

