Jury awards family of New York man who died after being beaten by police $35 million in damages

ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — The family of a Long Island, New York, man who died after being beaten by police during a 2008 traffic stop has been awarded $35 million in damages by a federal jury. The attorney for the family of Kenny Lazo said Thursday that “justice has been served.” The decision comes 15 years after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the Suffolk County Police Department, Suffolk County and five police officers. Lazo was 24 when he was pulled over for suspected drug dealing and traffic violations. Police said he was belligerent and dangerous. Lazo was taken to a precinct where he was later found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.