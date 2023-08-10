North Carolina roller coaster reopens after a large crack launched a state investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A towering North Carolina roller coaster that shut down in June due to a large crack in its support column has reopened after a month of repairs and testing. Carowinds amusement park announced Thursday that it reopened Fury 325 after replacing the broken column and completing a rigorous testing process. The park came under investigation after a video surfaced online of an operational roller coaster with a large crack in one of its columns. The footage of Fury 325 showed a support beam bending with the top visibly detached as cars packed with unsuspecting passengers whirled by.

