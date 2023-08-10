Two years after fall of Kabul, tens of thousands of Afghans languish in limbo, waiting for US visas
By RAHIM FAIEZ and REBECCA SANTANA
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — When the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan in August 2021 it airlifted tens of thousands of Afghans to safety. But two years later, tens of thousands of others are still waiting to be resettled. They are Afghans who helped the war effort by working with the U.S. government and military, or as journalists and aid workers now at risk under the Taliban. Processing of U.S resettlement programs for Afghans has moved painfully slowly. In the meantime, many of the applicants who have fled Afghanistan are swiftly running through savings, living in limbo in exile.