Britain’s barge for asylum seekers faces new setback as legionella bacteria found in water system

LONDON (AP) — Britain is removing 39 asylum seekers from a barge moored in southern England after environmental samples showed legionella bacteria in the water system. The move came just days after the men were moved to the floating hostel amid government efforts to reduce the cost of sheltering the growing number of people seeking asylum in Britain. The government expects the Bibby Stockholm to house up to 500 adult males. The Home Office, which deals with immigration issues, described the measure as precautionary. It says none of the asylum seekers has shown any symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease.

