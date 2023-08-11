China detains a military group worker suspected of spying for the CIA

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s national security authority says it has detained a worker from a military industrial group on suspicion of spying for the CIA. The Ministry of State Security, the country’s civilian spy agency, said in a statement that a military industrial worker surnamed Zeng had been providing military secrets to the CIA in exchange for large amounts of money. The announcement is the latest in a string of public accusations of espionage between Washington and Beijing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.