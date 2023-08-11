Doctors in England walk off job again as pay dispute with UK government shows no progress

LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of doctors in England have walked off the job for another four-day stretch, with growing concerns that their bitter pay dispute with the British government will drag on into the winter. The fifth round of strikes by doctors at the early stages of their careers started Friday and is set to last until Tuesday morning. Some of the so-called junior doctors on strike started their first jobs in the state-funded National Health Service only days ago. The strike by junior doctors, who do much of the routine work in hospitals and who work very long hours, will inevitably add to the backlog at the embattled health service.

