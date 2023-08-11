Energy Department announces largest-ever investment in ‘carbon removal’

The Department of Energy announced Friday it is awarding up to $1.2 billion to two projects that promise to remove carbon dioxide from the air in what officials said was the largest investment in “engineered carbon removal” in history. Project Cypress will be built in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. The other will be in Kleberg County, in South Texas. Each claims it will capture up to one million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year initially and a representative of the Texas project said it will scale up to removing 30 million metric tons per year once fully operational, but gave no date when that would be.

