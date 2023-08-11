Forensic audit into Lebanon’s central bank reveals misconduct and ‘illegitimate’ commissions
By BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — A forensic audit into Lebanon’s central bank by a New York-based company has revealed yearslong misconduct by the bank’s former governor and $111 million in “illegitimate commissions.” That’s according to according to a report seen by The Associated Press on Friday. The report is the latest chapter in the saga of Lebanon’s embattled former central bank governor Riad Salameh, who ended his 30-year career as governor last month under a cloud of investigation and blame for his country’s economic meltdown. The audit was among key demands by the international community and the International Monetary Fund, which over the years increasingly lost confidence in crisis-hit Lebanon.