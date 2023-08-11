Skip to Content
AP National News

Forensic audit into Lebanon’s central bank reveals misconduct and ‘illegitimate’ commissions

By
Published 10:39 AM

By BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A forensic audit into Lebanon’s central bank by a New York-based company has revealed yearslong misconduct by the bank’s former governor and $111 million in “illegitimate commissions.” That’s according to according to a report seen by The Associated Press on Friday. The report is the latest chapter in the saga of Lebanon’s embattled former central bank governor Riad Salameh, who ended his 30-year career as governor last month under a cloud of investigation and blame for his country’s economic meltdown. The audit was among key demands by the international community and the International Monetary Fund, which over the years increasingly lost confidence in crisis-hit Lebanon.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content