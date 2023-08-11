Georgia judge needs more time in lawsuit over blocking the state’s ban on gender-affirming care
By SUDHIN THANAWALA
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Atlanta is deciding whether to block a Georgia law that bans hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18. Judge Sarah Geraghty said Friday there are “significant interests” on both sides and she needs more time to make a decision. Geraghty heard two days of conflicting testimony about the safety and benefits of hormone therapy for some teenagers. She did not indicate when she would rule