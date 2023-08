PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A man opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle, killing an employee. Authorities said that deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola on Friday found the female employee fatally shot. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that the suspect was taken into custody a short time later. No further details were immediately provided.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.