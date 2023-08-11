Ruble touches 99 to the US dollar, continuing the Russian currency’s monthslong fall

The Russian ruble, steadily losing exchange value in a long fall since the beginning of the year, has hit 99 to the dollar. The ruble’s level in Friday trading was its lowest since the early weeks of the Ukraine war. In January, the ruble traded at about 66 to the dollar but lost about a third of its value in subsequent months amid continuing concern about the Russian economy. After Western countries imposed wide sanctions in the wake of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the ruble plunged to as low as 130 against for the dollar, but the Russian Central Bank enacted capital controls that stabilized its value.

By The Associated Press

