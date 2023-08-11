Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks as Zelenskyy makes another move against corruption
By SAMYA KULLAB and ILLIA NOVIKOV
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia fired missiles at western Ukraine that killed an 8-year-old boy. The child died on Friday in a region of Ukraine located some 100 kilometers, about 60 miles, from the Polish border. However, local officials in Kyiv say Ukrainian air defenses frustrated Russia’s daylight attack on the capital. Russian officials say drones targeted Moscow for a third straight day but didn’t cause significant damage. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the firing of the heads of all regional military draft boards as part of his crackdown on corruption since the outbreak of Russia’s war in Ukraine more than 17 months ago.