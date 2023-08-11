Skip to Content
St. Louis activists praise Biden’s support for compensation over Manhattan Project contamination

Published 9:07 AM

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis-area activists who have been fighting for government compensation for people with illnesses potentially connected to Manhattan Project nuclear contamination won a major victory this week with support from the president. Uranium was processed in St. Louis starting in the 1940s. Reporting in July as part of a collaboration between The Missouri Independent, the nonprofit newsroom MuckRock and The Associated Press cited documents indicating indifference for the risks posed by nuclear contamination in St. Louis and surrounding communities. Since then, bipartisan support has emerged for compensation. President Joe Biden said this week that he wants victims “taken care of.”

