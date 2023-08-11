Top lawyer at Fox Corp. to step down after overseeing $787M settlement in Dominion defamation case

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief legal officer at Fox Corp. who oversaw a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation allegations against Fox News is leaving the company. Fox said Friday that Viet Dinh will leave the post effective Dec. 31. The company said Dinh will remain a “special advisor” to Fox Corp. Fox agreed to the settlement with the voting-machine producer in mid-April following weeks of pretrial disclosures that revealed Fox had aired false claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election, even though many within the company knew they were not true.

