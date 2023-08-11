What’s behind the tentative US-Iran agreement involving prisoners and frozen funds

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States and Iran have reached a tentative agreement that will eventually set free five detained Americans in Iran and an unknown number of Iranians imprisoned in the U.S. after billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets are transferred from banks in South Korea to Qatar. The complex, multi-country deal was announced on Thursday when Iran moved four of the five Americans from prison to house arrest. Details of the money transfer, the timing of its completion and the ultimate release of both the American and Iranian prisoners remain unclear. However, U.S. and Iranian officials say they believe the agreement could be complete by mid- to late-September.

By JON GAMBRELL and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

