Russia downs 20 drones over Crimea following a spate of attacks on Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Fourteen drones were shot down by Russian air defenses and a further six were jammed electronically, the ministry said. No casualties or damage were reported. The overnight attacks followed three consecutive days of drone attacks on Moscow. Elsewhere, Russia claimed Saturday it had regained control of a village in Ukraine’s easternmost Luhansk region, while a 73-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning in Russian shelling of Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region. In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, a police officer was killed and 12 people wounded when a guided Russian aerial bomb hit the city of Orikhiv.

