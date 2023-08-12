The Pentagon plans to shake up DC’s National Guard, criticized for its response to protests, Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon is developing plans to restructure the National Guard in Washington, D.C. The goal is to address problems highlighted by the chaotic response to the Jan. 6 riot and safety breaches during the 2020 protests over the murder of George Floyd. Officials say the changes under discussion would transfer aviation units from the District of Columbia. Those units came under sharp criticism during the protests when a helicopter flew dangerously low over a crowd. The district could get more military police, which is often the city’s most significant need. Several officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. They say no final decisions have been made.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

