Astros’ Singleton ponders what career could have been if minor league marijuana testing ended sooner

HOUSTON (AP) — Slugger Jon Singleton is back in the majors for the first time since 2015 after his career was derailed by several failed tests for marijuana. His final failed test was in 2018, one year before Major League Baseball removed marijuana from its banned substances list. He wonders what could have been if marijuana was taken off the list sooner. He started this season with Milwaukee and is now back with the Houston Astros. The 31-year-old was once a top prospect. He starred for the Astros in his first home game Friday night with two homers and a career-high five RBIs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.