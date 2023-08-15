Auto parts maker Shinhwa plans $114M expansion at Alabama facility, creating jobs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Tuesday that an auto parts supplier plans a $114 million investment to expand its facility in Auburn to support the production of electric vehicle parts. Shinhwa Auto USA Corp.’s expansion will create 50 jobs over the next three years and add a 170,000-square foot production building on the company’s site in Auburn Technology Park West. The state’s Department of Commerce says the average salary of workers at the plant will be about $48,000. The expansion will be the South Korean company’s third since choosing Auburn as the site of its first U.S. plant in 2019. The company did not immediately say when the project would begin or was expected to be completed.

