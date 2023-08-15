Georgia election indictment highlights wider attempts to illegally access voting equipment

ATLANTA (AP) — The new indictment alleging a conspiracy by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia includes charges against several people accused of illegally accessing voting equipment in one rural county. The security breach inside the election office in Coffee County, about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta, is among the first known attempts by Trump allies to access voting systems as they sought evidence to back up claims that voting equipment had been rigged to favor Democrat Joe Biden. It was followed a short time later by breaches in three Michigan counties involving some of the same people and again in a western Colorado county that Trump won handily.

