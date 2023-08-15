Skip to Content
Michigan man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer in January 2021 US Capitol attack

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer during the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The U.S. Department of Justice says 64-year-old Matthew Thomas Krol of Linden, Michigan, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the District of Columbia to a felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. Setencing is set for Dec. 15. Prosecutors say Krol threw a water bottle at officers, pulled other civilians out of his way and attacked an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department. Prosecutors say Krol also stole a police baton and used it to hit other officers.

