Israeli troops kill a Palestinian in a gunbattle outside a West Bank bakery
By TIA GOLDENBERG and WAFAA SHURAFA
Associated Press
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces raided a home above a bakery in a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank, killing a Palestinian man in a gunbattle. It happened Thursday in Jenin, a city that has seen some of the worst bloodshed in the current round of Israeli-Palestinian fighting. It was not immediately clear if the man was affiliated with a militant group. The Hamas militant group said its fighters engaged in a gunbattle with Israeli troops in Jenin and lobbed explosives at the forces. The Israeli military said special forces were arresting two militant suspects when they came under fire, shot back and entered the building.