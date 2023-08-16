AP, other news organizations develop standards for use of artificial intelligence in newsrooms

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has issued guidelines for its journalists on use of artificial intelligence, saying the tool cannot be used to create publishable content and images for the news service. But AP still encouraged its staff members to become familiar with the technology, and has prepared a chapter for its influential Stylebook offering advice to journalists on covering the fast-moving story. Other news organizations have issued or are developing guidance for use of generative AI, many of them mindful that the technology is still in its infancy and can be prone to errors. It is also being closely watched for what it might mean for jobs in the future.

