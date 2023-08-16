Buffalo shooting survivors say social media companies and a body armor maker enabled the killer

A pair of lawsuits claim social media companies and a body armor manufacturer enabled the gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket. The lawsuits filed by Everytown Law in state court in Buffalo claim that the massacre at Tops supermarket in May 2022 was made possible by a host of companies and individuals. The suits were filed Tuesday on behalf of the son of a 65-year-old victim and a group of survivors.

