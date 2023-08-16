Small Minnesota town will be without police after chief and officers resign, citing low pay

GOODHUE, Minn. (AP) — A small Minnesota town will soon be without a police department. The exodus was spurred by low pay for the chief and his officers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Goodhue police chief and one other officer are still on the force. But that’s only until their resignations become official on Aug. 23. The chief resigned at a City Council meeting on Aug. 9. Another full-time officer and five part-time employees resigned Friday after hearing that the chief was stepping down. The town has about 1,300 residents. The chief told the council in July that the city wasn’t offering enough money to retain officers when other places were willing to offer better pay.

