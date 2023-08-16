US wildlife managers agree to review the plight of a Western bird linked to piñon forests
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers will be taking a closer look at a bird that is inextricably linked to the piñon and juniper forests that span the Western United States. The pinyon jay’s numbers have declined over the last half-century, prompting environmentalists to petition the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to consider whether the birds warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act. The agency announced Wednesday that it will review the status of the pinyon jay as well as a butterfly found only in Nevada that is threatened by geothermal energy development. Environmentalists say protections would help serve as a hedge against climate change as more species confront hotter, drier conditions.