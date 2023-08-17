2 men arrested, accused of telemarketing fraud that cheated people of millions of dollars
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say two men have been arrested in Nevada and Wisconsin on charges that they carried out separate telemarketing scams that cheated people out of tens of millions of dollars. Criminal charges in Manhattan federal court were lodged Thursday against Richard Zeitlin and Robert Piaro. Zeitlin was arrested in Las Vegas while Piaro was arrested in Fredonia, Wisconsin. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the men lied to donors by falsely letting them believe most of their donations were going to help veterans, aid law enforcement officers and fight breast cancer. Lawyers for the men didn’t immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.