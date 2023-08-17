Connecticut kitten mystery solved, police say: Cat found in stolen, crashed car belongs to a suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police who found a kitten in a stolen car say they have ascertained that the animal belongs to a juvenile suspect who was arrested after the car crashed. The Meriden Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday that the gray-and-white male cat has been returned to the suspect’s mother. Police had alerted the public earlier this week that they were looking for the animal’s owner. Police said they found the feline while searching for evidence after the car collided with a police car during an Aug. 10 chase.

