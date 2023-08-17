Democratic National Committee asks federal judges to dismiss case on Alabama party infighting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Democratic National Committee has asked a federal appeals court to dismiss a case centered on Alabama party infighting that could test the requirements of the Voting Rights Act. Randy Kelley asked a federal judge in 2021 to declare that party bylaws enacted two years before violated the Voting Rights Act and a decades-old consent decree meant to ensure Black representation. The DNC argued Thursday that the lawsuit should be dismissed because Kelley is now the head of the state party and because new bylaws have been enacted.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.