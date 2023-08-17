Former district attorney in western Pennsylvania gets prison time for attacking a woman
SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — A former western Pennsylvania district attorney was sentenced to up to seven years in prison after a jury convicted him of attacking a woman in her home several years ago. Somerset County’s former district attorney Jeffrey Thomas was sentenced on Thursday after a Somerset County jury found him guilty earlier this year of strangulation and criminal trespassing, both felonies, and simple assault, unlawful restraint, indecent assault and false imprisonment. He was acquitted of sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. His lawyer says Thomas maintains he’s innocent and considers the sentence to be too harsh.