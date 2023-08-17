In Anne Frank’s Amsterdam, Ukrainian children’s war diaries go on show in exhibition at City Hall

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The city where Anne Frank wrote her World War II diary while hiding with her family from the brutal Nazi occupation is hosting an exhibition about the Ukraine war with grim echoes of her plight more than three quarters of a century later. An exhibition opened at Amsterdam City Hall on Thursday offering a vision of the war in Ukraine as experienced by children caught in the devastating conflict. Khrystyna Khranovska, who developed the idea, says the show is “about the pain through the children’s eyes.” “War Diaries,” includes writings like those that Anne Frank penned in the hidden annex behind an Amsterdam canal-side house. It also features modern ways Ukrainian children have recorded and processed the traumatic experience of life during wartime, including photos and video.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.