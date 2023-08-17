New Hampshire sheriff charged with theft, perjury and falsifying evidence
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire sheriff has been arrested and charged with eight felonies as part an investigation into his misuse of county credit cards, the state attorney general says. Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave, who campaigned in 2020 to be the state’s only Black sheriff, is charged with one count of theft by deception for stealing about $19,000 in county funds by submitting reimbursement for personal expenses with false justifications; two counts of falsifying physical evidence; and five counts of perjury for lying in his testimony before the Strafford County Grand Jury, Attorney General John Formella said. Brave insists that he has done nothing wrong and will fight the charges.