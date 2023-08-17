Sweden raises its terror threat level to high for fear of attacks following recent Quran burnings
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden has raised its terrorism alert level one notch to the second highest following recent Quran burnings in the Scandinavian country, which sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim nations. Sweden’s domestic security service, SAPO, said Thursday that the overall security situation has deteriorated and the risk of terrorism in Sweden was now at level four — “high threat” — on its five-point scale, a first since 2016. Sweden has in recent weeks asked citizens abroad and businesses linked to the country to “be attentive and aware of the information the authorities communicate,” following a string of public burnings of copies of the Quran by an Iraqi asylum-seeker.