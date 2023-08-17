The return of schedules: How parents can make the most of back-to-school energy

After a summer with the kids around, the start of school can be a chance for parents to focus more on their own projects and work. It isn’t just kids whose schedules will change. But experts recommend that parents come up with a plan to harness that back-to-school energy so that any time that has opened up doesn’t run away from them. Consider starting now in the waning days of summer to establish new routines and bedtimes. You might set up a family schedule with everybody’s priorities. And start with your own. Parents should set boundaries for the times when they’ll be busy and need to be left alone.

