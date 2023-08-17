Skip to Content
Utah man shot by FBI brandished gun and frightened Google Fiber subcontractors in 2018, man says

Published 12:21 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Google Fiber subcontractor told KSL-TV that the man killed by FBI agents trying to arrest him for threatening to assassinate the president had waved a gun at workers five years ago as they worked near his home. Provo resident Craig Robertson was killed last week after officers arrived to arrest the 75-year-old man at his home. The utility worker, Caiden Taylor, told KSL-TV he feared for his life during the August 2018 encounter. He said he ran from Robertson, called 911 and recorded video as a SWAT team arrived at the home. Provo police ultimately determinded Robertson was within his constitutional rights and he was not charged in that incident.

