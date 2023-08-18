DNA links killing of Maryland hiker to Los Angeles home invasion

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Authorities say DNA has linked the killing of a Maryland woman found near a hiking trail to a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles earlier this year. Officials announced the connection at a Thursday evening news conference in Harford County. Rachel Morin was a mother of five from suburban Maryland who went missing after going on a hike. Despite the DNA match, authorities haven’t yet identified the suspect, who they believe randomly targeted Morin. They released surveillance footage showing him leaving the Los Angeles crime scene.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.