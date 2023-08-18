Emerging economies are pushing to end the dollar’s dominance. But what’s the alternative?

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Across the developing world, many countries are fed up with America’s dominance of the global financial system — and especially the power of the dollar. Their grievances will be aired next week as Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other emerging market countries in the BRICS bloc meet in Johannesburg, South Africa. But griping about King Dollar is easier than actually deposing it as the de facto world currency. The dollar is by far the most-used currency in global business and has shrugged off past challenges to its preeminence. Despite repeated talk of the BRICS countries rolling out their own currency, no concrete proposals have emerged in the run-up to the summit.

By CHINEDU ASADU, GERALD IMRAY, FARAI MUTSAKA and PAUL WISEMAN Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.