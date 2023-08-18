Poland’s divisive commission on Russian influence postponed, ruling party member says

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A prominent member of Poland’s ruling party says that the controversial commission for examining Russian influence in Poland — seen as targeting the opposition — will not be formed before the Oct. 15 parliamentary elections. The European Union and Poland’s ally the U.S. have strongly criticized the law calling for the commission, saying it would interfere with democratic processes in Poland. The commission is to check whether between 2007 and 2022 politicians have taken decisions under Russia’s influence that could threaten Poland’s security. It is seen as intended to diminish the popularity of main opposition leader Donald Tusk ahead of the elections in which the ruling conservative party is seeking an unprecedented third term.

