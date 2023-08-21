Arkansas education secretary says state to review districts’ AP African American Studies materials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has asked five school districts offering an Advanced Placement African American Studies course to send in their materials for review. Education Secretary Jacob Oliva told the districts Monday the state is concerned the course may violate state law placing restrictions on how race is taught in the classroom. The districts have said they’ll continue offering the course even though the state has said it won’t count toward students’ graduation credit. The state had previously said the districts could offer the course as a local elective. Oliva asked the districts for assurances their course materials won’t violate state law and has given them until Sept. 8 to respond.

