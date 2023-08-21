Greece hosts meeting of several Balkan leaders; reports that Ukraine’s Zelenskyy will also attend

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The leaders of several Balkan countries are gathering in the Greek capital of Athens along with top European Union officials to discuss the region’s European future. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was hosting an informal dinner Monday evening for the top officials from nine Balkan nations as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel. Greek media reports that the dinner would also be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were not officially confirmed. A notable absence is Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. Relations between Greece and its northwestern neighbor have soured over the jailing of ethnic Greek minority leader Fredi Beleri in Albania.

