Major wildfires burn in Greece, Spain’s Canary Island of Tenerife

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Major wildfires are burning in Greece and on Spain’s Canary Island of Tenerife off the northwest coast of Africa. Hot, dry and windy conditions are hampering the efforts of hundreds of firefighters battling the blazes, two of which have been burning for several days. In Greece, the body of a man was recovered from an area where two villages were being evacuated after a wildfire broke out Monday morning, while a major blaze was burning for the third day in the northeast of the country near the border with Turkey. In Spain’s Tenerife, a fire that police said was set deliberately last Tuesday continued to burn out of control.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.