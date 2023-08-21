School choice advocacy groups hammer away at Kentucky’s Democratic governor in campaign ads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — While Republican Daniel Cameron has downplayed his support for charter schools and vouchers in his education plans, school choice advocates have pumped millions into ads attacking his opponent, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. School choice remains a simmering issue in Kentucky’s legislature. Democrats say the ads by the outside groups are an acknowledgement they see Cameron as an ally. The Democratic criticism comes as Cameron is trying to make inroads with public educators. They played a crucial part of Beshear’s coalition in winning the governorship four years ago. Beshear vetoed school choice measures but was overridden by GOP lawmakers.

