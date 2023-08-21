Suspected Palestinian gunman kills an Israeli, wounds another in latest attack in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say that a suspected Palestinian attacker has killed an Israeli woman and seriously wounded a man in the south of the occupied West Bank. Monday’s attack is the latest as violence continues to flare in the restive territory after last week’s shooting killed two Israelis. There’s been a sharp escalation in the region in recent months involving Palestinian militants, Israeli security forces and radical Jewish settlers. The combustible mix of armed Palestinians carrying out shooting attacks against Israelis across the West Bank and within Israel as well as near-nightly aids by the Israeli army to arrest militants has fueled the worst fighting in the West Bank in nearly two decades.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.